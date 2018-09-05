The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 6 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Jobie Annoville, 40, of Rockley Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Found guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Richard Harry Musgrove, 38, of Larpit Green, Whitwell. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.64grammes of 5F-MDMB-PINACA, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to entering an area at New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, which he is excluded from doing between a specified time by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to detention for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Kathryn Irons, 36, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £75 costs. Pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing food and alcohol belonging to the Co-op. Pleaded guilty to stealing a retractable cable charger, torches, pans and a t-shirt. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a 12 week curfew.

Paul Brian Whitehouse, 42, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Community order to last until August 23, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Christopher David Wright, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to harassment by having continued contact via messages, letter and by attending her address on numerous occasions. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 23, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until August 23, 2019.

Jeanette Marie Booth Isherwood, 39, of Denham Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Rottweiler-cross dog, named Rogue, which was dangerously out of control and injured someone and another dog. An order has been imposed to destroy the dog unless an appeal is lodged within 21 days of the order on the grounds serious injury was caused to another dog resulting in death and injury was caused to a person trying to protect their dog. Community order to last until August 26, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £250 compensation and £2,304 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James John Allan, 31, of Lightwood Road, Marsh Lane. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a glass pane and a pot valued at £80. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 27, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until February 27, 2020.

Richard David Dorning, 31, of Market Place, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £242 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Rhodes, 32, of Evershill Close, Morton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until August 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with five points. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop and failed to give details. No separate penalty. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Theft

Amy Louise Covell, 36, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing jackets and t-shirts valued at £350 belonging to Go Outdoors. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Coco butter and an electric toothbrush valued at £44 belonging to Lloyds pharmacy. Indicated a guilty plea to having a foil-lined bag for use with a theft. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Champagne, meat and a greeting card. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing 14 Yankee Candles belonging to Ferndale Garden Centre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing five Yankee Candles belonging to Ferndale Garden Centre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing seven Yankee Candles valued at £167.93 belonging to Ferndale Garden Centre. Committed to prison for 52 weeks.

Lindsay Jane Wagstaff, 36, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing four beef joints valued at £60 belonging to Asda Stores. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £20 belonging to Asda. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £46 belonging to Asda. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Pleaded guilty to another count of stealing meat belonging to Asda. No separate penalty.

Jessica Beth Hodgkinson, 34, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a tub of pre-workout protein powder valued at £24.99 belonging to Holland and Barrett. Must pay £24.99 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Antony McArdle, 38, of Houfton Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing sunglasses valued at £11.99 belonging to The Original Factory Shop. Fined £40 and must pay £11.99 compensation and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing an E-cig and nasal spray valued at £24.38 belonging to Rowlands Pharmacy. Must pay £24.38 compensation.

Motoring

Jack Pringle, 19, of Park Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving an off-road motorcycle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Community order to last until August 23, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using an off-road motorcycle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to riding an off-road motorcycle without wearing protective headgear. No separate penalty.

David Murton, 22, of Harlesthorpe Avenue, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £315 and must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Martin Alphonces Lawrence, 51, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 28, 2019, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a four-week curfew. Disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Assault

Richard John Ambler, 31, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating and pleaded guilty to a further count of assault. Fined £270 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Community order to last until May 27, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last August 27, 2019.

Shane Catherall, 22, of Valley Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £266 and must pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.