The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 25 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Michael Inns, 50, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £400 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until January 11, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Dale Marsden, 22, of South Street, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Gavin Johnson, 40, of Pilsley Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £246 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Brian Cowlishaw, 32, of Thirlmere Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jonathan Michael Cronin, 72, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on a road having made a declaration under the Road Vehicles Statutory Off-Road Notification Regulations that the vehicle would not be used on a public road. Fined £40 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £270 and £85 costs.

Robert Alexander Yardley, 65, of Highfield Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tanvear Choudry, 33, of Cherry Tree Grove, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Carl Hadfield, 46, of West Lea, Clowne. Proved in absence that he drove without due care and attention. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Donna Marie Inger, 38, of North Road, Clowne. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Other

Joseph Alan Jones, 28, of Prospect Road, Denby, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police car. Must pay £367.21 in compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun William Brazier, 29, of Portland Street, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to stealing cider valued at £1.90 belonging to Premier Stores. No separate penalty. Must pay £1.90 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to racially aggravated assault. Community order to last until January 11, 2019, with a 12 month exclusion requirement not to enter Premier Stores, at Blackwell, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Karen Tuck, 36, of Brome Head Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Found guilty of possessing a screwdriver and two bladed articles in public without lawful authority. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Lewis James Metcalf, 22, of Spooner Drive, Killamarsh. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by behaving in a manner deemed unacceptable in relation to unpaid work. Order varied to carry out unpaid work for 145 hours within the next 12 months. Must pay £30 costs.

Ben Marriott, 28, of Calver Crescent, Middlecroft, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to damaging an iPhone. Must pay £400 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing 11 bottles of wine belonging to Central England Co-operative. Must pay £52.90 compensation. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence under the Public Order Act and for assault by beating. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order of using threatening behaviour and assault by beating. Committed to prison for ten weeks. Restraining order to last until January 15, 2019.

Gavin William Woolley, 40, of Brooks Road, Barrowhill, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a particular person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shane Alan Whitmore, 27, of Chigwell Way, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence, which was imposed for being the driver of vehicle which failed to stop after an accident and for failing to report the accident, is to be varied to a term of six weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 80 hours of unpaid work with the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

Joshua Johnson, 22, of King Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to resisting three police officers. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Fined £40.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 41, of Limetree Grove, Arkwright Town, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being found in Chesterfield town centre which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Commission of an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of being drunk and disorderly in public which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal behaviour Order. Committed to prison for twenty-six weeks.

Theft

Shinayde Theresa Ann Strachan, 28, of Houghton Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing food and alcohol valued at £144.51 belonging to Morrisons. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for six weeks consecutive to a sentence previously imposed suspended for 12 months. Overall sentence is 15 weeks suspended for 12 months with a four-month curfew. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for a theft. Suspended sentence of nine weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months for this offence of theft amended by extending the operational period to 18 months.

Andrew McCreadie, 39, of Didcot Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing steak belonging to Asda. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a vacuum cleaner belonging to Asda Living. Must pay £129 compensation. Committed to prison for two weeks.

Assault

Connor Heath Castle, 18, of Hetton Drive, Clay Cross. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until January 14, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours’ unpaid work. Restraining order to last until January 14, 2020.