The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 23 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Royce Melvyn Barnes, 76, of Elm Road, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jake Mark Houlahan, 21, of Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 when it did not meet the insurance requirements. Fined £98 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £98 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

John George Bell, 60, of Cherry Tree Drive, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £369 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Theft

Simon Alexander Condy, 35, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing items valued at £16 belonging to Tesco. Pleaded guilty to stealing a radio. Must pay £40 compensation. Community order to last until November 12, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Carl Reid, 31, of West Lea, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to stealing three joints of beef. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Kizzy Horden, 32, of Dagnall Gardens, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Lambrini from the Co-op. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Joel Emmet, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two mobile phones, computer cables and two small lights valued at £20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Andrew Christopher Firmin, 55, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a memory card and a sandwich valued at £40.55 belonging to Boots. Fined £40 and must pay £40.50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 15, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Fined £40

Other

Barry O’Toole, 18, of Hardwick View Close, New Houghton. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards two police officers. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window belonging to Adullam Homes Housing Association. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of gin. Must pay £30 compensation. Pleaded guilty to another count of using threatening behaviour. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon. Pleaded guilty to another count of using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Found guilty of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for causing criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of criminal damage to shop furniture which was subject to the conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

John Leslie Bilton, 55, of Albert Street North, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone via Facebook which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until January 8, 2018, with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Raymond Roberts, 66, of West End Close, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of touching a woman sexually when she did not consent. Community order to last until November 13, 2018, with a five-week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Ralph Weston, 73, of Main Road, Eyam. Indicated a guilty plea to texting a message to a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Indicated a guilty plea to harassing a specific person by coming within 150 metres of an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Conor William Cronin, 21, of Hollin Close, Dunstone, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of assault by beating and two thefts. Order to continue. Original eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months extended to 13 months.

Shaun Donald Nicholson, 47, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two pairs of shoes to the value of £139.98 belonging to Marks and Spencer. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four garden hoses valued at £160 belonging to Argos. Must pay £160 compensation. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for possessing a class B drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of stealing two fragrances and possessing 0.32grammes of MMB-FUBINACA, a controlled class B drug, which were subject to the conditional discharges. No separate penalty.

Jamie Gill, 27, of Edinburgh Mews, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Jobseeker’s Allowance namely that the defendant’s partner had obtained paid employment. Community order to last until November 15, 2018, with 150 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Drugs

George Andrew Blore, 52, of Everest Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Community order to last until November 13, 2018, with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Heather Toft, 36, of Netherfield Close, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.62grammes of heroin, a controlled class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £43 costs.

Leon Tony Jackson, 41, of Netherfield Close, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.41grammes of heroin, a controlled class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £43 costs.

Assault

Christopher Ronald Bettney, 46, of Cromford Road, Holmgate, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until November 14, 2019.