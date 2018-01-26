Large snakes found dumped under hedge in Derbyshire

The lifeless bodies of two snakes were found ‘dumped’ under a hedge in Langley Mill by a dog walker.

The larger snake, which is 7ft long, is a boa constrictor and the smaller snake is a royal python.

A member of the public was walking his dog on Wednesday, January 24 when he spotted the two bodies in the undergrowth.

RSPCA inspector David Johnson-Hill now wants to hear from anyone who knows anything about who owns thesnakes or how they came to be in this situation.

He said: “We don’t know how long these poor snakes have been here, it is likely they were already dead when they were dumped. It is especially distressing as we had heavy snow on Sunday.

“The snakes were left with just a small white towel which didn’t even cover the larger snake. I hope we can find out what has happened to these animals.”

Nearly 7,000 calls about reptiles were received by the RSPCA in 2016, and from 2011-2016 there was a 71 per cent rise in the total number of calls about reptiles received by the animal charity from 4,020 in 2011 to 6,888 in 2016.

RSPCA exotics senior scientific officer Nicola White said: “Sadly the RSPCA has seen an increase in calls about reptiles and we are finding that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on.”

Anyone with information can ring the inspector on 0300 123 8018.