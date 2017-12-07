Langley Mill school celebrates new status as arts and culture champion

Staff and students at a Langley Mill school have welcomed the news that they are to join a scheme championing arts and culture classrooms.

Aldercar High School learned earlier this month that they have been successful in applying to Arts Council England’s Artsmark Award.

In order to qualify, the school has demonstrated commitment to giving every student a high quality art and cultural education, as well as ambitious plans for the future and community engagement.

Headteacher Clare Hatto said: “Since we started the process in 2015, we have seen first-hand the positive impact that it has on the educational attainment of our youngsters.

“It supports the development of confidence, communication and leadership skills which are all vital to creating a strong foundation for personal growth and education.”

She added: “Receiving the award is a fantastic achievement for both students and staff at Aldercar High School”.

Arts Council assessors found that the school has particular strengths in drama, music and visual arts.

Artsmark schools gain access to additional resources and links with some of the country’s leading cultural organisations, helping them develop and strengthen their arts provision.

Arts Council chief executive Darren Henley said: “Aldercar High School has put together an ambitious plan which will ensure pupils are given the opportunity to explore and build a love of the arts that will remain with them through adult life.”