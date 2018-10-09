Knife-wielding man who stabbed police dog three times and threatened officers is jailed

A knife-wielding man who stabbed a police dog three times and threatened officers has been jailed for more than six years.

Matthew Stretch, 28, sparked a manhunt in the Riddings area after he tried to attack a police officer who was attending an incident in High Street in July.

Armed with a hammer and a knife, he smashed the windows of the police vehicle and tried to assault the officer inside, who managed to escape.

Stretch, 28, then ran from the area while still in possession of the knife, triggering a search that involved a firearms unit, dog unit, and the regional police helicopter.

He was eventually cornered in woodland near Newlands Road, Golden Valley.

During the incident, Stretch stabbed police dog Axle, a German Shepherd, three times and managed to climb out of the canal, where he was quickly confronted by armed police. After threatening another officer with the knife, he was subdued and arrested.

Police dog Axle was stabbed three times but has since made a full recovery.

Stretch, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, was jailed for six years and seven months after pleading guilty to charges including making threats to kill, assault, threatening with a blade, and two counts of criminal damage – one of which related to stabbing Axle.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman, of Derbyshire police, said: “The public call upon the police to help them when they are most in need.

“We have a duty to protect the public but we are all too often prevented from doing so due to violent individuals who choose to attack those who are there to help them.

“Most importantly it should be remembered that police officers and staff are people, they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.

“When they are attacked they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect others from being victimised.”

The incident, on July 4, left Axle needing emergency surgery at Scarsdale Veterinary Centre in Derby.

Those officers have been supported since the incident and Mr Goodman said the lasting impact of it should not be forgotten.

He said: “Having spoken to the officers Stretch attacked, I am convinced they were both honestly in fear for their lives.

“This attack was not solely limited to police constables, as police dog Axle also suffered dreadful injuries as a result of multiple stab wounds, whereby he nearly lost his life.

“While there has been a significant financial cost as a result of Stretch’s violent and unprovoked attack, this pales into insignificance when compared to the mental and physical scars that these officers will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”