Killer escapes from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for information to catch an escaped prisoner.
This morning (Wednesday September 5 Andrew Craigie absconded from HMP Sudbury.
Craigie was serving a life sentence having been convicted of manslaughter at Stafford Crown Court in 2006.
The 38-year-old is originally from Stoke-on-Trent and also has links to Stafford and Lancashire.
He is described as white, 6ft 0ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and a short beard.
Craigie was wearing a blue checked shirt and dark trousers.
He has a two inch scar on his left thumb and a piercing in his left ear.
Call Derbyshire Constaulary on 101, quoting the reference number 336-050918 in any correspondence.