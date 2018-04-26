Kilburn graphic designer wins prestigious international industry award

A Kilburn graphic designer has landed a prestigious international award with a branding scheme he devised for a company in the care sector.

Kieran Harrod received a bronze award, putting him in the top ten per cent of all entries from around the world, at the 2017-18 A’ Design Awards for visual communication.

He said: “I’m delighted, particularly as it was voted on by peers in the design industry from across the globe.

“The creative world is highly competitive so its great to know that an independent designer such as myself, can, with hard work, creative flair and passion, create work that exceeds customer expectations.”

Kieran runs his own creative studio in central Derby, producing logos, branding and graphic design for a wide variety of clients and projects.

The award came in response to Kieran’s work did for Care In One Place, a start-up company based in Swindon offering an online marketplace for personal care packages.

The central design combined three key elements: location, care, and everyone — represented by map-pins, a heart shape and a rainbow colour respectively.

Kieran said: “The three pins represent different people with different needs who can all access the care they require, where they need it, all from a single online platform.

“I was very happy with the design and to achieve international recognition for this work is the icing on the cake.”

For more information, see https://derby.graphics.