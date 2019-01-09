Judge spares serial thief from jail after hearing how he needs help

A repeat offender has been given a chance after he was caught attempting to steal two bottles of gin.

Darren Morton, 31, of Southall Court, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, twice tried to steal gin from an Iceland store, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Monday.

Morton, who has committed 151 previous offences, pleaded guilty to the two attempted thefts from January 5.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Morton has been subject to a revolving door prison situation and he has mental health issues and he needs help.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Morton to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he re-offended he risks going to jail.

Morton must pay a £20 victim surcharge.