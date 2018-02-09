JOBS BOOST: DIY store Screwfix to open new store in Ilkeston

Up to 11 new jobs are to be created when a leading trade retailer opens its new branch in Ilkeston.

Screwfix is set to open its first store based in the town on Thursday, February 15 on Thurman Street, off Nottingham Road.

The new branch will create 11 new jobs in the area and will help local tradespeople get what they need as quickly as possible to get their jobs done.

Screwfix’s new Ilkeston store manager, Hayley Barton, says she is proud of the contributions the new store has made to employment figures in the region.

“We’ve created 11 new jobs and employed people from around the Ilkeston area,” she said. “Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers.

“Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

Tradespeople and serious DIYers are all invited to attend the opening and can demonstrate their skills in a free-to-enter competition.

The winner will receive a 40in smart TV.

Throughout the store’s launch celebration period from Thursday, February 15 and through the weekend until Sunday, February 18, Screwfix will offer a 10 per cent discount on all product ranges among other store specific special offers.

Hayley says the store’s ‘convenient location, extensive product range and ability to provide a Click and Collect service in as little as one minute from ordering’, will be a boost to tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts in Ilkeston and the surrounding area who need to get back to their jobs.

“I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Ilkeston.

“My team and I have already been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and look forward to working with these hardworking, friendly people.”

For more information about the new store and what it will offer, visit the website www.screwfix.com or call 03330 112 112.