Jealous thug attacked his partner after he thought she had been flirting with others

A jealous thug pushed and punched his partner after a night-out before throwing a phone at her and smothering her with a pillow.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, February 26, how Mitchell King, 19, of King Street, Middleton-by-Wirksworth, had accused his partner of flirting with other people when they returned from a night-out to her property on Hurst Rise, Matlock.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “They went out and had been in Matlock with friends and went back to the complainant’s property in the early hours of the morning and an argument broke out because the defendant believed she had been flirting with other people.”

Mrs Heath-Tilford added that King went to a friend’s house before his partner went to bring him back to her home but they argued again and he pushed her into a bush and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The complainant later tried to phone police, according to Mrs Heath-Tilford, but King took her phone and threw it at her injuring the complainant and damaging the phone.

Mrs Heath-Tilford revealed that King also placed a pillow over the complainant’s face preventing her from calling for help as someone was knocking at the door and she was struggling to breath.

King told police they had both had quite a lot to drink and he was unsure what had happened during the evening and how the complainant got her injuries but he recalled an argument.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, accepted he must have caused the injuries and he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and damaging an Apple iPhone.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson the couple has a history of arguing but he regrets his actions and is very ashamed after the incident on February 24.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on Friday, March 2.

King was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not contact the complainant or got to Hurst Rise.