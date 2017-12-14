JAILED: 18 weeks for Heanor car thief

A man has been jailed for 18 weeks for stealing from a car in Heanor.

Nathan Harris, 32, of Ray Street, Heanor, appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Saturday, December 2.

At around 5.45am on Friday, December 1 a report was received of a man acting suspiciously near to a vehicle on Stoddard Drive, but the man rode away on a bicycle when he realised he had been seen.

Officers caught up with a man matching the description on Ray Street, Heanor, at around 6am and he was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A search was then carried out at the man’s address and a number of items which were believed to be stolen were seized.

Mr Harris was questioned and later charged. He pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley area, said: “Christmas is a special time of year for most people and having the extra burden of dealing with being a victim of crime can spoil the build up to the holidays.

“It is a good result and I am pleased Mr Harris has been brought to justice for his actions.”