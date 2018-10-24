It’s about to get a whole lot colder- and the Met Office say it could be a ‘real shock to the system’

We’re in for a pleasantly sunny day- but enjoy it while it lasts.

The Met Office say temperatures are set to plummet this week- and it could be a ‘real shock to the system’ for some .

Met Office presenter Aidan McGivern said this morning (Wednesday, Thursday 24): “The weather is expected to turn much colder later this week and into the weekend. It will be a real shock to the system.”

A cold front is expected to make its way down to the UK from the Arctic on Friday, bringing icy winds and frosty starts.

Into the following week, the forecast becomes more uncertain, but it may be drier and more settled to begin the week, before a return of wet and windy weather.

It looks to be staying generally on the cold side, with further overnight frost.