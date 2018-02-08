Investigations continue to discover environmental impact of accidental cyanide spill in Heanor

Investigations are still ongoing to discover the impact an accidental chemical spillage at an industrial unit in Heanor has had on the local environment.

The incident happened on Tuesday on Adams Close when around 400 litres of liquid cyanide was accidentally spilled, some of which leaked into a nearby pond.

Environment Agency officers attended the scene along with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Trent Water and Derbyshire County Council to manage the spill and minimise the risk to the environment.

Officers from the Environment Agency are still at the scene, taking water samples and assessing any potential environmental impacts the spill has had on the local watercourse and ponds.

Penny Thorpe, Area Duty Manager at the Environment Agency said: “Our officers have been on site since the incident occurred on Tuesday and have worked alongside Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and Derbyshire County Council to contain the spillage in order to minimise any effects on the environment and wildlife in the surrounding area.

“A temporary dam has been created in order to stop the spillage leaving the pond and to prevent any further contamination and our officers will continue to monitor the environment for any other impacts from this spillage.

“We have taken water samples from Adam’s pond and the brook further upstream to help us establish the best way to clear the environment of any contaminates that may remain, we will also be investigating the cause of this spill and following up with action as necessary."