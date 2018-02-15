IN PICTURES: New £3.5m Heanor Memorial Health Centre officially opened

The £3.5million Heanor Memorial Health Centre officially opened this week, bringing staff, officials and patients together in celebration.

An audience of around 80 people, including many members of the local community, were invited to tour the new facilities which opened to its first patients in December.

Prem Singh, chairman of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, did the honours on Tuesday, as he unveiled a ceremonial plaque.

He said: “This is a brilliant 21st Century facility for local people. It is a proud moment for local community health services and a bright future for Heanor residents.

“This is a true blend of old and new, with the legacy of the former hospital living on.”

He also paid tribute to everyone who had played a part in planning, building and getting the facilities ready to provide around 20 specialty clinics and outpatient services.

Other senior figures from the trust, which runs the centre, were also present.

Chief operating officer William Jones said: “It took just over a year from turf cutting to opening the doors of this building. It’s been fantastic to see it take shape.”

The foundation stone from the old Heanor Memorial Hospital is in pride of place outside the centre, and a seating created with 1,200 salvaged bricks, while the local heritage society are working on a new history of the hospital.

Mayor of Heanor Sheila Oakes said: “People were very attached to the old hospital and it was vital to have healthcare provided in the town. This building is very practical and will have a lasting legacy.”

Trevor Hartshorn, president of Heanor League of Friends, said: “It recognises strong connections with the past and how health care has been provided on this site for more than 90 years with support from the public.”

Town and borough councillor Paul Jones added: “The facilities will stand the test of time and future proof the provision of healthcare for generations. Derbyshire Community Health Services are to be commended.”