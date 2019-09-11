Improving Langley Mill school rated Good after Ofsted inspection

A Langley Mill school has been rated as Good in its latest Ofsted inspection, continuing its turnaround of recent years.

Aldercar High School was rated as inadequate in 2013, and requires improvement in 2017, so the results of the inspection in June this year confirm that things are still on the right track.

Headteacher Clare Hatto said: “We are delighted that the hard work of the leadership team, staff, pupils and governors has been rewarded by this judgement.

“This report recognises the journey of rapid improvement that we have been on, which has contributed to us being able to deliver the best quality education for our students.”

She added: “During the past two years, the school has benefitted from students achieving strong results, stable leadership and governance, consistently high expectations of pupils as well as new buildings.

“These have in turn resulted in significantly increased numbers of parents choosing Aldercar as the secondary school for their child.”

The school was rated good on four out of five inspection criteria, with only its 16–19 study programmes still judged to require improvement.

The headteacher and her leadership team were singled out for praise.

The inspectors also noted changes at middle leadership level and on the governing body which have helped to transform the whole culture of the organisation.

The report points out: “Teachers care about their pupils, who value this across all phases and provisions within the school. Relationships between staff and pupils are generally very positive.

“The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is good, and pupils spoke very positively about their experiences at school.”

The report recommends next steps to make English lessons more consistently challenging, improve personal, social, health and economic education, and to develop progress monitoring throughout the Sixth Form.

To read the full report, go to https://bit.ly/2kEqATD.