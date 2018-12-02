Illustrator Katie Abey to open Matlock shop full of ‘childhood magic’

Etsy illustration sensation Katie Abey is to open a new shop in Matlock next week, promising ‘a world of its own’ inspired by fantasy fiction.

Katie, who runs one of the UK’s most successful shops on the online craft platform, opened her first retail outlet in Alfreton in February, but has much bigger plans for Pennydukes, at the Courtyard on Dale Road.

She said: “It’s a much bigger space and it won’t just be all my products. We are working with 25 other small businesses so it will have a huge variety of small gifts, ranging from t-shirts, hats, and badges, to cushions, ceramics and glassware.

“It’s inspired by things like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Narnia and Peter Pan, and having a theme has mean we can be even more creative.

“The idea is a shop with the same sense of escapism and childhood magic as your favourite book. It’s always been our dream to do it, and Matlock felt like the perfect place.”

The idea has already won support from Katie’s fans online, with a crowdfunding campaign raising more than £11,000 from backers around the world.

The shop, previously a hair salon and tattoo parlour, has been given a makeover ahead of the official opening at 11am on Saturday, December 8, with special offers in store.

Katie said: “I don’t want to give away any secrets just yet, but my husband Jeff has been very busy with the DIY. It will be a whole little world with its own atmosphere, and not at all what people expect when they come in.”

n For more information see fb.com/katieabeydesign.