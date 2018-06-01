Ilkeston man hit with £818 penalty for fly-tipping in Heanor woodland

An Ilkeston resident has been ordered to pay more than £800 in fines and court costs after being convicted for fly-tipping waste in woodland.

Michael Millen, of Wood Street, was prosecuted by Amber Valley Borough Council after dumping waste on the edge of Shipley Wood in Heanor.

He pleaded guilty at Derby Magistrates on Tuesday, May 29, and was fined £160 for the offence, plus a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £385.50, and a compensation order to Derbyshire County Council of £243 — a total of £818.50.

Councillor Chris Short said: “Amber Valley Council will investigate incidents of fly-tipping and where there is evidence we will take enforcement action, including prosecution wherever possible.”

The council is again warning the public not to use un-licensed waste removers — the so called ‘white van man’.

Services often advertise on social media offering to take away rubbish at low cost, only for waste to end up being dumped on lanes and car parks of local amenities.

The clean-up cost then has to be paid by local Council Tax payers.

Coun Short said: “Householders are reminded that they have a ‘duty of care’ under the Environmental Protection Act to ensure that their waste is disposed of correctly. Where they do not do so they can be prosecuted too.”

The council asks residents to either take waste to the waste amenity site at Loscoe, or ensure they use a licensed waste carrier, who will be able to provide evidence that they are licenced and will issue a ‘waste disposal document’ before they leave.