Ilkeston and Heanor bakery invests cash in future

The owner of a 100 year-old family bakery in Ilkeston has revealed plans to invest a six-figure sum into the future of the business.

New £180,000 plans for Stacey’s Bakery will see the company, owned by David Stacey, purchase an industrial flow wrapper machine and a new rack oven for its main bakery in South Street, Ilkeston.

The firm will also invest in a depositor to make all of the cakes, tarts and puddings it creates as part of its contract with restaurant chain George’s Kitchen.

David said: “At the moment, thousands of products such as brioche buns are wrapped and packed manually by hand, which is time consuming. The new flow wrapper machine will speed up the process, wrapping 15 dozen cobs a minute. The fastest this has been done manually by us is eight dozen in three and a half minutes.”

To aid the investment plans David has applied for a Feast grant (Food Enterprise Advisory Support Team). The Government scheme helps small to medium-sized food and drink businesses implement their medium and long-term business growth plans.

Stacey’s Bakery has two shops in Ilkeston, one in Heanor and one in Eastwood.

The bakery is also creating more products than ever for George’s Kitchen.

As the bakery’s orders increase, so will the staff numbers. David has recently made one part-time staff member full-time and is taking on a new delivery driver to meet demand.