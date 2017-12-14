ICE ALERT: Met Office warns of potential for travel disruption

The Met Office has issued a 24-hour yellow weather warning for ice with more cold weather is on the way.

Last night some of the region was hit with snow, most of which has melted now but a Met Office Yellow Weather Warning has now been extended until 11am on Friday morning, December 15 as ice is expected to cause further disruption overnight.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Once again, ice will be a hazard in places through this period.

“This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet & snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply.

“Through the rest of Thursday daytime, ice and snow will be mostly found over higher ground but with possible local accumulations of snow at lower levels from more prolonged showers affecting the central belt of Scotland, along with Dumfries & Galloway and Borders.

“As a consequence, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely. There may also be travel disruption.”