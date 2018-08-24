‘Huge bang’ heard as thieves try to blow up cash machine at Selston store

Thieves pumped gas into a cash machine at a Selston store in a bid to steal it.

The incident happened in the early hours of today, Friday, August 24 and a spokesman for the Co-operative shop on Nottingham Road said: “Thieves have attempted to remove the cash machine by pumping gas into it causing a large explosion.

“At the moment the store will remain closed until it has been assessed by the police and structural engineers.

“We will keep you updated as the situation changes.”

A resident who did not want to be named said she heard a huge bang at 2.43am.

She said: “In the past we have had kids banging trolleys, but when I looked out of the window I saw two men with what looked like an angle grinder cutting the screen.

STOCK: cash machine.

“There were sparks coming off it.

“I called the police and the men drove off. The bang must have woke me up.

“My daughter was in bed and she said she had heard people shouting and assumed it was kids.

“It’s sad because the Co-op are really good at helping the community and this is a shock.

“It is our only cash point around here.”

She went on to say she saw a silver parked car side on to the road.

We have contacted Nottinghamshire Police and are awaiting further information.