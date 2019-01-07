How to send police your dashcam footage of crashes in Derbyshire using new system

People can now submit dashcam footage or videos of crashes in Derbyshire to police using a new system.

Derbyshire Capture allows people to securely upload footage of road traffic collisions to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Officers will then view the footage and decide what action, if any, can be taken.

Police said the new system is quicker and easier, allow offenders to be brought to justice more quickly and allow police officers to spend more time on the streets.

To submit your footage to police, visit https://snap.derbyshire.police.uk/