How Langley Mill school is boosting number of pupil places

Staff and pupils at a Langley Mill school have welcomed a funding boost after being given the go-ahead to increase the number of pupil places.

Langley Mill Academy, on Bailey Brook Crescent, has been given approval by Derbyshire County Council to build three more classrooms to meet the demand for places.

Work is due to start in the spring of 2019 after the authority approved £835,000 funding from the Children’s Services Capital Programme.

The school for seven-to -11-year-olds currently has an intake of 70 pupils a year. This will increase to 90 pupils a year from September 2019.

Headteacher Fiona Cook said: “We are pleased to be able to offer more school places to our local community and would like to thank Derbyshire County Council for their support.”

She added: “Our aim is to help pupils thrive academically and socially, and we know what a difference it makes to pupils, and their families, when they can attend a local school.”

The expansion is part of a wider council plan to tackle the regional shortage of school places and will mean that parents and children can stay local and not travel long distances to get to school.

Councillor Alex Dale, Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people, said: “We’re committed to giving children the best possible start so I’m delighted the £835,000 funding we approved for Langley Mill Academy will make such an important difference to pupils, parents, staff and the wider community.”

Pupil Riley Fletcher, eight, said: “I think the changes to the building are good because we need a bigger school as we keep having more pupils. I hope my class is in the new build next year!”

Grace Fletcher, 10, added: “I am looking forward to seeing the new classrooms and to making new friends when more children arrive.”

Langley Mill Academy is sponsored by Djanogly Learning Trust.

Liz Anderson, chief executive of the trust, said: “This is great news for Langley Mill Academy, where staff and pupils have worked hard to achieve the best results that the school has ever had. More children are now going onto secondary school having achieved good reading, writing and maths skills.”