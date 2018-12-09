Horses on the loose at Little Eaton give police the runaround

Derbyshire police had to act on the hoof after they were saddled with a group of horses on the loose.

Officers say they have received dozens of calls about horses straying on the A38 at Little Eaton.

The force’s contact centre said the animals have broken out of their field.

They have now been shepherded away from the road but police are now concerned because they are walking towards an unfenced railway line.

A tweet earler today said the horses were “still giving officers the runaround”.

It added: “Officers attended to secure them and they’ve got out again! Officers attended to secure them and they’ve got back out again! We’ve made contact with the owners who are on their way to sort it. Thanks to all who reported this to us,”