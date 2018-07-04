Horse walks into Selston bar - to join football fans watching England World Cup game

We've all heard that old joke about a horse walking into a bar.

Well, last night, in Nottinghamshire, one actually did!

Football fans with two and four legs watch on as England take on Colombia in the World Cup

Turns out it's not just humans who wanted to see how England got on in their World Cup game against Colombia, our four-legged friends were just as curious.

Emma Olden captured this video of a horse watching the game at Selston Working Men's Club.

And thankfully, there were no long faces as England beat Colombia on penalties to make it through to the quarter finals of the competition.

They will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Sweden. Kick off is at 3pm.