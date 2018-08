Any early mist or fog patches will quickly lift to leave a generally dry but mainly cloudy morning.

It will be turning a little brighter into the afternoon with some spells of hazy sunshine.

Winds will be staying light throughout. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight will be mainly dry with some clear spells for most areas overnight. Some showers may push into the far southeast of the region through the early hours, perhaps becoming heavy for time. Minimum temperature 12 °C.