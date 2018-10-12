Here’s what to expect from the weather today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Friday, October 12).

Rather cloudy and windy throughout, with pulses of rain turning heavy at times. Some drier spells are also likely, perhaps most reliably so in the east later in the afternoon.

Feeling warm despite the prevailing weather conditions.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.



Exceptionally mild but rather cloudy and wet throughout, with persistent and occasionally heavy rain to start and end the night, perhaps separated by an intervening lull.

Minimum temperature 15 °C.