Here’s what the weather will be looking like this weekend

The weekend is almost here so here's what the weather is looking like.

Tonight the showery rain will ease, although some showers will continue over northern and western areas.

Elsewhere, dry with clear spells and some patchy fog in the south. Frost in northeast Scotland.

Saturday will be dry with warm sunny spells for many, but further showers continuing across northern England and parts of Scotland.

Turning cloudier and windier in the northwest with rain later.

And the outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is changeable with rain slowly sinking southwards through Sunday and Monday, although mainly dry in the southeast.

Potentially very windy for a time on Tuesday, but very warm sunshine possible too.