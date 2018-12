Today will start windy with gales over hills, these slowly moderating. Showers easing during the morning, allowing more sunny spells,

but thicker cloud and further showers spreading in during the afternoon, heavy at times. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

It will be a breezy night with showers, these heavier and more frequent over the hills. Becoming mostly dry with winds easing around dawn, with sunny spells but feeling chilly. Minimum temperature 4 °C.