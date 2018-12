This morning freezing fog will be slow to clear, perhaps lingering all day in places. Otherwise, largely fine but rather cloudy, with only limited brighter spells.

Tt will be feeling cold, especially where fog persists. Light winds everywhere. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Fog will reform quickly this evening, becoming widespread and dense in places overnight. It will be A cold night with a frost in places and light winds. Minimum temperature -1 °C.