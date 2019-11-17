Here's all the Derbyshire roads still closed or affected due to flooding

Derbyshire County Council has put out a list of all the roads still closed due to this week's adverse weather and flooding.

Rivers burst their banks and homes and businesses were flooded after parts of the East Midlands saw more than a month's worth of rainfall in just a few days.

Parts of Matlock were completely submerged in flood water.

Below is a list of all the roads still closed or affected by the flooding.

Derbyshire Dales and High Peak

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time

Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage

North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover

Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding

Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding

B5010 Borrowash Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding

Ambaston Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding

Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - passable with care

Church Street, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding

Station Lane, Walton on Trent - passable with care

Buckford Lane, Stenson Fields - closed because of flooding

Wilne Cross, Breaston - passable with care

Councillor Barry Lewis, DCC council leader said: “As the emergency response continues I’d like to say a huge thank you to the residents and helpers in our worst-hit communities who have shown huge resilience and true Derbyshire spirit in dealing with what has been an extremely challenging situation – and also to the emergency services and the other partnership agencies who are working around the clock to manage the countywide effort.

“Our priority is ensuring residents are safe and supporting businesses and residents who have been flooded – including making £100,000 available to set up two hardship funds.

“We’re also working hard to get closed roads re-opened as quickly as possible to get the county moving. On this point we’d urge motorists to not to risk getting stuck in floodwater which could divert the emergency services from their other flood response work.

“We’re conscious some people are still significantly affected by flooding and we’re working with them and other agencies to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, but in most parts of the county I’m pleased to say it’s now business as usual.

“We’d urge people to support their local shops and businesses who have been affected by flooding over the past week and have just re-opened. They will very much welcome you ‘shopping local’ and attending festive events in what has been a very difficult time for them in their important lead up to Christmas.

“Meanwhile, as the situation hopefully continues to improve across the county over the next few days stay safe and warm, drive safe and remember to regularly check into our new dedicated flooding webpage to get all the information and updates you need.”