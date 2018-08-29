Heat’s on for opportunistic criminals

Summer changes the face of criminality. This summer in particular, with the soaring temperatures, has brought new challenges not just to policing but other emergency services and volunteers, writes Hardyal Dhindsa.

Firstly, I would like to thank all those who have been tackling moorland, roadside and other types fire caused by the tinder-dry conditions. Their objective, as always, is to keep us safe.

So many of the calls for help can be averted. A cigarette thrown through the window of the car is actually litter – please dispose with care. Please, take care with anything to do with fire – from the barbecue to the bonfire.

Sadly, the feel-good factor of long hot summer nights are swiftly forgotten if we find the bike left in the garden has disappeared or the window or door left ajar has proved too much temptation for the opportunistic thief.

Let’s be clear, it’s criminals who commit crime, but if we all take a few simple steps to make us less vulnerable we will all be safer.

Antisocial behaviour is another worry. People often raise it during my tour visits. I’m very grateful for the support we receive in the north of the county from community organisations which provide diversionary activity through sport and music to keep young people occupied.

Despite hard-pressed budgets, it’s vital to provide a way for young people to use their energy positively if we are going to build strong and resilient communities. I’m working with our partners across Derbyshire to provide as much youth provision as possible, particularly in areas where there are currently gaps.

If you are a victim of antisocial behaviour or crime, don’t just put up with it. Please report it to police. We try our best to deploy resources to where they are needed most and building an accurate picture of offending patterns helps us to do this more effectively. Antisocial behaviour can be reported on the 101 non-emergency number while in an emergency always dial 999.