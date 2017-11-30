Heanor teenager William Buchanan raises thousands of pounds to help youngsters with complex health needs

A Heanor teenager has raised thousands of pounds for a sensory mat to help children and young people with complex health needs.

Having seen the interactive sensory mat on the TV show DIY SOS, William Buchanan, 14, created William’s Wish to raise the £6,000 needed and make the children at the Light House centre in Derby happy.

He and his family raised the money by climbing Mount Snowden as well as holding raffles, a fashion show, car boot sales and a fete at the Light House.

The mat was unveiled to the children and parents at the centre last week.

William said: “It feels extraordinary to see the mat being used by the children. It feels amazing – no words can describe it.”

The interactive mat will react to the slightest movement enabling the children to control and react, providing huge benefits to those with limited movement.

They are educational as well as fun and can also be used to offer a calming environment.

William recently won the Volunteer Award at the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Delivering Excellence Awards for his fundraising. The awards celebrated staff, volunteers and teams who have delivered excellence over the past year.

He added: “When I listened to all the other award winners, I thought, ‘I’ve got no chance.’ So when my name was announced – something sparked inside me, this feeling of wellbeing and happiness. I felt overjoyed.”

The Integrated Disabled Children’s Service is based at the Light House and provides a short break service for children and young people who have complex health needs.