Heanor’s festive weekend brings ice rink, Christmas fair and fireworks

A temporary ice rink will be built in Heanor this weekend, bringing added thrills and spills to the town’s traditional Christmas market day.

Visitors to the Market Place can take to the ice on Saturday, December 1, noon to 6pm, as part of a day of celebrations organised by community interest company Heanor Vision and, Heanor and Loscoe Town Council.

Heanor Vision chairman Leonie George said: “The ice rink will go hand-in-hand with a fantastic Christmas market at St Lawrence Church, 11am to 6pm – where we have more than 30 stalls of local artisans, artists and traders.

“With a huge array of goods and food may well help you to find those Christmas presents you are searching for.”

She added: “We have presents galore in a friendly and warm atmosphere come and have a cuppa, a bite to eat, sit down and have a rest before bagging a few bargains.

“As we are a charity there is a small charge for the ice rink to cover our costs – you never know maybe you can find your hidden Torvill and Dean.”

The event will also see the launch of the town’s Christmas trail, which encourages families to track down hidden creatures in shops, cafés and other meeting places by December 14 for the opportunity to win a prize draw.

The winner will be revealed at the St Lawrence crib service on Christmas Eve.

The fair will continue on Monday, December 3, 5-8pm, when the town’s Christmas lights will be switched on and a firework display held in the Market Place at 7.30pm.