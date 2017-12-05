Heanor firm’s Christmas tree campaign to remember loved ones

A Heanor funeral company has officially launched its annual charity ‘Christmas Memorial Tree’ campaign this week. Gillotts Funeral Directors, in Abbott Street, is once again inviting families who have lost loved ones over the past 12 months, as well as in years gone by, to come in and hang messages of remembrance on the branches of a Christmas tree erected in the foyer. See left.

For each message left on the tree, the company will donate £1 to its chosen charity, which this year is Treetops Hospice Care.

It is the 12th year that Gillotts, which also erects trees at its four other branches, has run the has run the Christmas Memorial Tree appeal. The event has grown in popularity every year and hundreds of messages are left every Christmas by people stopping by to remember friends or relatives.

Many of them return year after year, which gives staff at the office the opportunity to catch up with them and find out how they are getting on.

Last year, the Gillotts Funeral Directors group raised £2,000 for the Nuthall and District Community First Responders, who are often the first on the scene when someone dials 999 for an ambulance.

Based in Risley, Treetops Hospice provides end-of-life nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families in both counties and is expanding its provision in order to care for people in the community and enable them to die at home if they wish.

Families can leave their messages of remembrance on the tree at any time during the firm’s opening hours.

Gillotts is also holding a Christmas Memorial Service at St Mary’s Church, Greasley, at 12.30pm on Sunday, December 10, at 12.30pm. For more details visit www.gillotts.co.uk