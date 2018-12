Firefighters from Heanor attended a house fire on Christmas Day.

Crews from Heanor and Eastwood arrived at the scene at Cromford Road, Langley Mill at around 10.30am yesterday (Tuesday, December 25).

Fire story.

The fire involved a fire in the kitchen oven.

Crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

‘Take care when cooking your Christmas dinner,’ Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.