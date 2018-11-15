Heanor firefighter’s charity choir a hot tip for Christmas Number 1

A Heanor firefighter is in the running for the Christmas Number 1 after recording a charity single with colleagues from across the country.

Andy Quinn, whose sideline as a singer has blossomed since appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show in 2016, joined one-off choir the Fire Tones to record a version of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

The track will be released on December 1 and bookies are already rating it among the favourites for the coveted top spot. All funds raised from CD sales and streams on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon will go to the Fire Fighters Charity and the Band Aid Charity Trust.

Andy said: “I got asked to be involved about a year ago, and the whole thing has blossomed in that time. I thought it would be a good chance to do something for charity, meet colleagues and have some fun.

“We weren’t aiming for the Christmas number one but now it’s gaining momentum and we’ll see what happens. The fire service has always had the public’s support, and the more support we get the more will go to charity.”

He added: “The 50 per cent going to the Firefighters Charity is important to help fund rehabilitation centres around the country which help firefighters and their families through injury and illness.”

The choir included 40 fire personnel ranging from experienced singers like Andy and former Voice and X-Factor contestants to others who had only ever sung in the shower.

The project began with Welshpool firefighter Chris Birdsell-Jones , 50, on a work night out last Christmas.

He said: “The song came on and everyone in the bar was singing along or tapping away. It made me wonder if we could do something for charity. I said it out loud and everyone told me I was dreaming.”

He added: “I’m over the moon to have worked with such a talented group of people, and to have been involved with such a fantastic project.”

The choir met in Birmingham in October and rehearsed and recorded the whole track in just 12 hours.

Andy said: “I’m used to recording now but it wasn’t hard work for any of us. If you put that many firefighters in a room you’ll never be stuck for conversation or a laugh.”

It promises to be a busy festive period for father-of-three Andy, who will perform at the Broadway Baptist Church in Derby on November 24, Nottingham Theatre Royal on New Year’s Eve with Sinfonia Viva, and his own Broadway Swings show at the Derby Theatre in March 2019.

To follow the Fire Tones progress up the chartys, see @thefiretones999 on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For more details on Andy’s upcoming shows, visit www.andy-quinn.com.