Heanor Antiques Centre shopfront smashed again in hit-and-run accident

The shopfront of a Heanor antiques store has been ruined in a hit and run car accident, just months after completing repairs from a similar crash.

An unknown driver smashed through the window of Heanor Antiques Centre, on Ilkeston Road, at around 11.15pm on Saturday, March 17.

Heanor Antiques Centre owner Jane Richards.

Shop owner Jane Richards said: “There was snow on the road and it looks like the driver came round the bend and lost control. He then reversed out and drove off.

“Accidents can happen to anyone, but for the driver to leave the scene is disgraceful. I just think it’s spineless, and I’m really angry about that.”

Jane and her husband Paul were in Harrogate for an antiques fair when they got the call from the police, and Paul had to drive through the snow in the middle of the night to secure and clean up the shop.

In an unfortunate coincidence, the same window was destroyed in another crash last February, which took months to repair and sparked a legal fight with contractors.

Jane said: “The damage is worse this time, it’s completely taken out the new stonework. Luckily I hadn’t put any display cabinets back in the window as I was nervous about them being damaged.

“It’s just a building, the insurance should cover it and thankfully no one was hurt, but I’m fed up at the thought of all that extra work again.”

Jane hopes the crash will now prompt Derbyshire County Council to implement new traffic safety measures.

She said: “If this had happened in the daytime, it could easily have caused a fatality. There are always small children walking past the shop.

“Vehicles come thundering up and down here at high speeds. Just last week we had a lorry shed its load outside. We need some railings or bollards so no one gets hurt.”

The shop is open as normal, 10.30am to 4.30pm daily.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.