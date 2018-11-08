Heage woman who raised £133,000 for charity gets Ripley council award

A woman from Heage has been presented with this year’s certificate of merit award by Ripley Town Council for her services to charity.

Mayor of Ripley Paul Lobley presented the award to Jean Fardoe during his civic service at St Luke’s Church in Heage on Sunday, October 28.

Jean was nominated for the award by her sister after raising £133,000 for the Action Medical Research charity since 1986.

Coun Lobley said: “It’s an honour to present Jean with this award. Ripley Town Council received several nominations for other outstanding members of the local community but the work that Jean has done and the amount of money she has raised over the years, stood out to the judges.”

Jean was inspired to begin her fundraising by her experiences as a midwife.

She said: “I delivered a baby who had cerebral palsy and it spurred me on to raise money for a charity I felt could help future children born with the same and other conditions.

“Sadly, the boy passed away at the age of 18 months but this only made me more driven.”

The centrepiece of Jean’s fundraising has been an annual garden party to which the whole community is invited. The first one raised £100, and this year’s raised £5,000.

She has also organised a Santa sleigh each Christmas which goes around Heage and Nether Heage and an annual fundraising walk.

Nominations for the 2019 award will open in the spring. See ripleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details.