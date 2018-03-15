Golfing Chesterfield detective’s fundraising drive for brother’s kidney care

A golfing police officer has handed over more than £1,500 to Sheffield Hospital’s Charity in support of his brother who is a kidney patient.

Det Con Darren Potts, 49, from Chesterfield, raised the cash with help from team-mates at Amber Valley Police Golf Society, after he was made their captain.

The golf society is mainly made up of Derbyshire Constabulary staff who pitched in with donations on top of green fees and bid for lots in a charity auction in support of Darren’s brother, James, 33.

Darren donated a kidney for his brother in 2006 – one of two unsuccessful transplants James has undergone alongside regular dialysis at the Renal Department at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital. Darren said: “It was an easy decision for me – he’s my brother and if I could do it again to give him a better life I would without hesitation.

“People often say it was a brave thing but it wasn’t, it was the right thing.

“James was born with bronchio-oto renal syndrome – a genetic disorder involving the kidneys, ears, and neck. This meant his ears and kidneys did not develop, resulting in his needing dialysis and being profoundly deaf. Over the last 15 years he has had to endure dialysis three days a week.

“Life is hard for him, not only having to cope with his constant treatment, but made more difficult as he is unable to communicate with others whilst he is having dialysis.

“Having at first-hand witnessed the care from the staff at the Renal Department, I cannot thank all involved enough, not only with my brother but for each and every single person that comes through the doors.

“I have sat in the Sorby Unit on many occasions – not just for my own check-ups, but with James in order to help him communicate.”

To donate to help improve the lives of people with kidney disease, visit Sheffield Hospital’s Charity website