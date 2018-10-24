GCSE results for Derbyshire - which school came top of the class?

Find out how your local school fared in the provisional GCSE league tables as we reveal the best and the worst performers in Derbyshire.

The provisional Key Stage Four (GCSE level) results have been released by the Department for Education for schools across the country.

We have ranked the schools using the ‘Attainment 8’ score, which measures the achievement of pupils across eight different subjects. Pupils are given a score in eight different GCSEs and for each subject, pupils are given a mark from 1 to 9 (for English and Maths) or from 1 to 8.5 (for other subjects).

The best

St Mary’s Catholic High School, Chesterfield, scored 56.1 for Attainment 8, which is well above the national average of 46.4.

The school also boasted an above average ‘Progress 8’ score of 0.27.

Progress 8 is an added value measure which measures pupils’ results compared to the progress of other pupils nationally with similar prior attainment.

Second for Attainment 8 was The Ecclesbourne School, Belper, with 54.6, while the school boasted the highest score in Derbyshire for Progress 8 with 0.39.

Lady Manners School, Bakewell, achieved an Attainment 8 score of 54.4, while its Progress 8 score was below average at -0.03.

The worst

The Whittington Green School, Chesterfield, scored just 35.1 for Attainment 8. The school achieved a well below average score of -0.87 for Progress 8.

David Napier Academy, Alfreton, scored 36.0 for Attainment 8 and -0.78 for Progress 8.

Parkside Community School, Chesterfield, scored 36.5 for Attainment 8 and an average score of -0.29 for Progress 8.

The rest

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Attainment 8 score 52.6

Hope Valley College Attainment 8 score 52.5

Brookfield Academy Trust, Attainment 8 score 52.2

St Thomas More Catholic School, Buxton, Attainment 8 score 51.6

Heanor Gate Science College, Heanor, Attainment 8 score 50.8

Friesland School, Sandiacre, Attainment 8 score 49.5

St John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy, Ilkeston, Attainment 8 score 49.2

Belper School and Sixth Form Centre Attainment 8 score 48.6

Outwood Academy Newbold Attainment 8 score 48.3

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School Attainment 8 score 47.8

John Flamsteed Community School, Ripley, Attainment 8 score 47.6

Highfields School, Matlock, Attainment 8 score 47.5

Anthony Gell School, Wirksworth, Attainment 8 score 46.7

New Mills School Attainment 8 score 45.4

Tibshelf Community School Attainment 8 score 45.2

St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy, Glossop, Attainment 8 score 45.1

Netherthorpe School, Chesterfield, Attainment 8 score 44.5

Hasland Hall Community School, Chesterfield, Attainment 8 score 44.3

Eckington School Attainment 8 score 44.1

The Long Eaton School Attainment 8 score 43.4

Glossopdale School, Glossop, Attainment 8 score 43.3

Buxton Community School Attainment 8 score 42.9

Swanwick Hall School Attainment 8 score 42.7

Shirebrook Academy Attainment 8 score 42.1

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy 42.0

Springwell Community College, Chesterfield, Attainment 8 score 41.3

Aldercar High School Attainment 8 score 41.0

Wilsthorpe Community School Attainment 8 score 40.5

Frederick Gent School, Alfreton, Attainment 8 score 40.5

The Bolsover School Attainment 8 score 40.4

Heritage High School, Chesterfield, Attainment 8 score 39.8

The Ripley Academy Attainment 8 score 38.7

Kirk Hallam Community Academy Attainment 8 score 38.0

Tupton Hall School Attainment 8 score 37.6