fundraisers earn praise from bible society

Fund-raisers at Alfreton Wesley Church have been congratulated on their efforts for the Bible Society.

Over the years, they have totted up £17,300! The money has been raised via coffee mornings and visits by the Gospel Crusaders Choir at Stonebroom Methodist Church.

In a letter of thanks from the society, volunteer Freya Smith has thanked the Alfreton Action Group for all their efforts “to bring the Bible to life.”

“Without your vital help, many would still be waiting for a copy of the Bible,” she said.

The coffee mornings were originally held at the homes of supporters but now take place at the Wesley church.

Group chairman John Turner is pictured with group members Margaret Morris (left) and Ruth Turner.