From Shakeaway to KFC - here are the food hygiene ratings for every Meadowhall store

But, after Shakeaway's recent zero-star food hygiene report, how do all the other stores, restaurants and cafes in Meadowhall rate? We decided to find out.





1. Coal 57 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 4 stars, August 15 2016 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Wrapchic 61 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 5 stars, January 12 2017 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Greggs 14A The Gallery Meadowhall Way, 5 stars, April 5 2017 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Pizza Hut 10 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 5 stars, January 30 2018 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more