Four major roads shut because of snow in High Peak

The over night snow has shut several roads in and around the Peak District this morning.

Derbyshire Police confirm the bad weather has caused the closures.

A Force spokesman said: “Please note that overnight snow in the north of the county has resulted in several road closures: Cat & Fiddle (A54/A537), Snake Pass (A57), A623 (Peak Forest/Sparrowpit.

“The A515 is passable by 4x4 only, with significant disruptions due to stuck Heavy Goods Vehicles and several Road Traffic Collisions.”

Staffordshire Police have now reopened the A53 Buxton to Leek road

Jon Davies has been stuck on the Ashbourne Road near Alsop Moor since 6am.

The Nicholls driver had just finished a 12-hour shift and was heading home to Harpur Hill.

He said: “It’s the snow. I have been here since 6am. Police are here but it needs a snow plough a gritter.

“There is nothing going towards Buxton. Police are letting a few cars past towards Ashbourne.”