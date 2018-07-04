Former pub could become apartments

The site of a vacant pub in Langley Mill, which closed last year, could be transformed into seven apartments.

Fresh plans for the former popular watering hole, the Railway Tavern in Station Road, have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council by Bob Dunn.

The pub closed in 2017 after “several failed tenancies”, says the applicant, and it was then sold at auction – the building has been run as a pub since the Second World War.

Proposals for the site include turning the upper rooms into five single-bedroom apartments, with the ground floor becoming two retail units – which could be used by micro-pub operators.

Meanwhile, a new building would be built on the site of the current outbuilding and gym, which will contain two further single-bed apartments.

The two apartments in this building would have a parking space each, while the apartments in the former pub would not have any parking spaces.

A statement submitted as part of the application reads: “The development will windfall part residential site contributing towards the local housing supply.

“It will also see if a tenant can be found the retention of a local drinking establishment, failing that the provision of two commercial units.

“During the construction phase the proposal will create work for local building contractors as well as retail opportunities for builder’s merchants.

“The commercial element of the building whatever the use will create local employment opportunities.

“An issue may be raised that a local public house is to be lost by the development, but it must be stressed that the commercial units are available for a continued use if necessary, albeit on a smaller scale.”

The plans will be discussed by the borough council’s planning committee in the coming months.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service