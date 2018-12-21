Former Alfreton Aldi supermarket set to be transformed into Air Ambulance charity ‘superstore’

The Air Ambulance service has unveiled ambitious plans to transform a former Aldi supermarket in Alfreton into a superstore and café which will raise vital funds for the lifesaving service.

The charity, which operates the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, is due to ‘land’ at the Somercotes site next year after securing the lease and planning permission from Amber Valley Borough Council.

Plans also include a café known as the Landing Pad where customers and families can take a break from browsing or a well-earned rest after securing a bargain. There will be indoor and outdoor seating and a small play area for children.

Shops development manager for the charity, Kerry Martin, said: ““Shopping in a charity shop is experience shopping.

“Customers love the thrill of not knowing what they will find and we want to make that experience last longer by offering a wider choice, a fantastic and friendly environment, and by launching our own branded cafe.

“The success of the store is vital as the local air ambulance receives no government funding and relies solely on donations from the public and retail income to keep saving lives.”

The charity currently operates 56 shops but this latest venture will be the charity’s first-ever superstore.

The Nottingham Road unit will undergo a substantial transformation over the next few weeks, turning the building into The Hangar superstore selling new and pre-loved homeware, furniture, electricals and clothing.

Work is currently underway to get the store ready for the grand opening early February.

Eleven new jobs will be created as well as volunteering opportunities.

The charity would like to hear from anyone interested in voluntary roles.

More information is available by emailing volunteering@theairambulanceservice.org.uk or by calling 0300 3045 999 and specify ing Alfreton Superstore as the location for volunteering.

The charity is also due to open a donation station early next month to make it easy and quick for people to drop off donations and, once drivers are in place, The Air Ambulance Service will also offer free furniture donation collection.

People are still able to donate their furniture now and should call 07502227805 for more information.