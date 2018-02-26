Flasher exposes himself to children in Derbyshire park

A ‘skinny’ flasher exposed himself in front of children and adults at park during the half term holdiays.

A man in his 40s exposed his genitals at Shipley Country Park on Slack Lane in Heanor on Thursday, February 22 at 1.54pm.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “We are looking to find a skinny man in 40s who was wearing a black and white top after he exposed him self near the zipwire at Shipley Country Park.

“He exposed himself in front of both children and adults and witnesses say he was not wearing a coat which was unusual as it has been so cold.”

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 393 of the 22nd.