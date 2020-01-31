First confirmed UK coronavirus victims in 'stayed at hotel in Yorkshire'

The first two UK coronavirus victims stayed at a hotel in Yorkshire, according to reports.

The pair, who are from the same family, are being treated in Newcastle after they were confirmed to be the first two cases in the UK earlier today.

The staycity Aparthotel on Paragon Street in York.

It is understood the patients were staying in a hotel in Yorkshire, before being taken overnight to a specialist centre in Newcastle, the BBC has reported.

The news comes after an apartment-hotel in York was put on lockdown when a man, understood to be a Chinese national, was taken to hospital after falling ill on Wednesday night.

The man, who was a guest at the Staycity Hotel in the centre of York, was taken to hospital, along with family members.

At least 213 people in China have died from the virus, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

There have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.

Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England said the NHS was "extremely well-prepared for managing infections" and it was quickly trying to identify any contacts the patients had to prevent further spread.

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately," he added.

Prof Whitty said the UK was working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community as the outbreak in China develops "to ensure we are ready for all eventualities".

The WHO declared the outbreak a global emergency on Thursday.