Derbyshire Fire and Rescue crews successfully tackled a house fire in Ripley this afternoon.

Firefighters from Ilkeston and Alfreton were called to deal with the incident in Chapel Street Ripley just before 3pm.

A spokesman for the service said: “One hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish a microwave on fire in the kitchen.

“A PPV fan was used to ventilate the property and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended to the occupier suffering from smoke inhalation.”