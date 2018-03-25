Firefighters tackle large blaze in building

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the basement of a commercial property in Alfreton this morning.
Crews from Alfreton, Ripley, Crich, Clay Cross and an appliance from Nottinghamshire were called to the incident on Park Street shortly after 4.40am.
A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters are using hose reel jets to extinguish a large fire in the basement.
"Due to the ongoing incident, Park Road will remain closed for the foreseeable time.
"Please avoid this area if possible."